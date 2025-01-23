Senate Finance Committee Pushes for Quick Confirmation of Treasury Secretary Nominee
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo aims for a swift Senate confirmation vote for Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent next week. Bessent passed the committee with a 16-11 vote, gaining support from some Democrats. Crapo accuses Democrats of using delay tactics.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo expressed his desire for a full Senate confirmation vote for Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent to take place as early as next week.
Bessent successfully cleared Crapo's committee with a 16-11 vote on Tuesday, securing backing from two Democratic members. However, Crapo told Reuters that Democrats are employing numerous delay tactics to stall the process.
In light of these developments, the timeline for Bessent's confirmation remains uncertain, as political maneuvering continues to play a significant role in the proceedings.
