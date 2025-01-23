Left Menu

Senate Finance Committee Pushes for Quick Confirmation of Treasury Secretary Nominee

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo aims for a swift Senate confirmation vote for Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent next week. Bessent passed the committee with a 16-11 vote, gaining support from some Democrats. Crapo accuses Democrats of using delay tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 01:39 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 01:39 IST
Senate Finance Committee Pushes for Quick Confirmation of Treasury Secretary Nominee

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo expressed his desire for a full Senate confirmation vote for Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent to take place as early as next week.

Bessent successfully cleared Crapo's committee with a 16-11 vote on Tuesday, securing backing from two Democratic members. However, Crapo told Reuters that Democrats are employing numerous delay tactics to stall the process.

In light of these developments, the timeline for Bessent's confirmation remains uncertain, as political maneuvering continues to play a significant role in the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025