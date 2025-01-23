Aid Trucks Enter Gaza Amid Ceasefire
The United Nations announced that 808 aid trucks entered Gaza as part of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The information was confirmed by Israeli authorities and ceasefire guarantors, including the United States, Egypt, and Qatar.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that 808 aid trucks have successfully entered the Gaza Strip. This development comes on the fourth day of a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants, Hamas.
OCHA's report is based on data provided by Israeli authorities, highlighting a concerted effort towards addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
The ceasefire deal has been backed by key facilitators, including the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, in a move to stabilize the troubled region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
