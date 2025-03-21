Left Menu

Hamas Resilience: Inside Gaza's Struggle Amid Renewed Israeli Assault

Despite recent Israeli airstrikes killing key leaders, Hamas demonstrates resilience in Gaza, maintaining governance and adapting its tactics. Israeli forces reduced its rocket arsenal, yet Hamas continues guerrilla warfare and operates with human messengers to avoid electronic surveillance. The conflict threatens to escalate amid ongoing political and military challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:58 IST
Hamas Resilience: Inside Gaza's Struggle Amid Renewed Israeli Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent Israeli airstrikes inflicted significant damage on Hamas, killing its Gaza government chief alongside other top officials, yet the militant group demonstrates resilience by adapting strategies to absorb these losses. Sources reveal a transition to a leadership council, reducing dependence on any single figure, and focusing on guerrilla warfare as its rocket capabilities dwindle.

Israeli strikes aimed to weaken Hamas' ruling authority in Gaza point to an upcoming major offensive, following a brutal 15-month conflict that shattered a weeks-long ceasefire. Hamas' limited response with few rockets at Tel Aviv highlights the group's strategic restraint amidst calls for ceasefire negotiations.

The killing of influential leaders like Essam Addalees and internal security chief Mahmoud Abu Watfa represents a significant but not crippling blow to Hamas. The ability to maintain governance, manage operations, and coordinate amidst chaos underscores the complexities facing Israel in dismantling Hamas' control and influence in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

