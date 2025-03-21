Hamas Resilience: Inside Gaza's Struggle Amid Renewed Israeli Assault

Recent Israeli airstrikes inflicted significant damage on Hamas, killing its Gaza government chief alongside other top officials, yet the militant group demonstrates resilience by adapting strategies to absorb these losses. Sources reveal a transition to a leadership council, reducing dependence on any single figure, and focusing on guerrilla warfare as its rocket capabilities dwindle.

Israeli strikes aimed to weaken Hamas' ruling authority in Gaza point to an upcoming major offensive, following a brutal 15-month conflict that shattered a weeks-long ceasefire. Hamas' limited response with few rockets at Tel Aviv highlights the group's strategic restraint amidst calls for ceasefire negotiations.

The killing of influential leaders like Essam Addalees and internal security chief Mahmoud Abu Watfa represents a significant but not crippling blow to Hamas. The ability to maintain governance, manage operations, and coordinate amidst chaos underscores the complexities facing Israel in dismantling Hamas' control and influence in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)