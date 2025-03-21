Turbocharging India's Railways: The High-Speed Revolution

The Indian railway system is on the brink of a high-speed transformation, as a study led by expert Ramakrishnan TS suggests the integration of High-Speed Rail (HSR) across 10,000 km on strategic corridors. This initiative is poised to significantly augment the capacity of the age-old transport network.

Prominent among the plans is the establishment of four key HSR corridors supplementing the ongoing Ahmedabad-Mumbai project. These corridors are designed to enhance connectivity across major cities and alleviate current issues such as congestion and mixed traffic speeds.

HSR promises not only faster travel times but also increased self-reliance by enabling the manufacturing of subsystems domestically, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. As a part of its commitment to sustainability, HSR's electric traction could substantially reduce India's oil import dependency, thus contributing to the nation's net-zero economy ambitions.

