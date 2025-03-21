Left Menu

Turbocharging India's Railways: The High-Speed Revolution

A study by Ramakrishnan TS advocates for expanding India's High-Speed Rail (HSR) system to boost railway capacity and connectivity. With 10,000 km planned on key routes, HSR aims to address declining rail usage and preference for faster travel. The project promises reduced oil dependency and aligns with India's development goals.

The Indian railway system is on the brink of a high-speed transformation, as a study led by expert Ramakrishnan TS suggests the integration of High-Speed Rail (HSR) across 10,000 km on strategic corridors. This initiative is poised to significantly augment the capacity of the age-old transport network.

Prominent among the plans is the establishment of four key HSR corridors supplementing the ongoing Ahmedabad-Mumbai project. These corridors are designed to enhance connectivity across major cities and alleviate current issues such as congestion and mixed traffic speeds.

HSR promises not only faster travel times but also increased self-reliance by enabling the manufacturing of subsystems domestically, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. As a part of its commitment to sustainability, HSR's electric traction could substantially reduce India's oil import dependency, thus contributing to the nation's net-zero economy ambitions.

