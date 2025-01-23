Amazon's Quebec Warehouse Closures Stir Labor Controversy
Amazon plans to close all its Quebec warehouses, resulting in 1,700 permanent job losses, drawing criticism from unions and government. The closures are seen as a potential anti-union measure while Amazon denies it, arguing operational review motives. Local companies will handle deliveries post-closure.
Amazon announced plans to close all seven of its warehouses in Quebec, Canada, within the next two months, prompting significant backlash over job losses and potential anti-union motives.
The move, which affects approximately 1,700 permanent employees and 250 temporary workers, has been criticized by both a Canadian union and the federal government. The union, having organized a Laval warehouse, alleges the closures aim to counteract organizing efforts, while Amazon maintains it follows an operational review.
Canada's Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne expressed his dismay directly to Amazon, underscoring the tension surrounding the decision. Historical parallels with Walmart's past labor disputes in Quebec reveal recurring challenges in maintaining labor relations amid corporate strategies.
