Colombian President Seeks Stronger Ties in Haiti Amidst Security Turmoil

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Colombian President Gustavo Petro visited Jacmel, Haiti, marking a rare appearance by a foreign leader in the country amidst its escalating gang violence.

During his visit, Petro bypassed Haiti's troubled capital and met top Haitian officials, aiming to reinforce bilateral relations as Colombia also navigates its own conflict with rebel factions.

The U.N. Security Council reviewed the crisis, calling for stricter measures against illegal arms trafficking. Haitian officials advocate for enhanced international support to tackle the security turmoil, as half of the population faces hunger due to gang dominance over critical resources.

