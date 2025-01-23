Left Menu

Murdoch's Apology and UK Financial Shake-Up

Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers has apologized to Prince Harry for unlawful activities, marking a significant legal development. Meanwhile, the UK Financial Conduct Authority calls on political leaders to define acceptable consumer harm amidst regulatory shifts. Saba Capital's campaign struggles in the UK, and EU banks get extended UK clearing access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 08:49 IST
Murdoch's Apology and UK Financial Shake-Up

Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers has issued a formal apology to Prince Harry, admitting to unlawful activities and agreeing to pay substantial damages. This development represents a notable acknowledgment of wrongdoing by the media conglomerate.

In financial regulatory news, Nikhil Rathi, head of the UK Financial Conduct Authority, is urging politicians to define the level of consumer harm that is considered acceptable. This plea comes amidst concerns over regulatory changes pushed by Sir Keir Starmer, which could lead to increased mortgage defaults and other financial instability.

Additionally, U.S. activist firm Saba Capital has encountered a setback in its campaign against UK-listed companies, failing to remove the board of Herald Investment Trust. Meanwhile, the European Commission has proposed extending EU banks' access to UK derivatives clearing houses until June 2028, a positive outcome for the City of London.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulatory Sandboxes: Accelerating Digital Health Innovation and Ensuring Patient Safety

The Role of Technology Markets in Driving Innovation Across European Industries

A Digital Health Revolution: Ayushman Bharat’s Road to Universal Health Coverage

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025