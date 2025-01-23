Gruesome Family Tragedy Strikes Hathras

In a horrifying incident, two young sisters, aged six and 14, were allegedly murdered by their cousin in Hathras. The attack, which occurred at the Ashirwad Dham Colony, also left the girls' parents seriously injured, according to police sources.

The suspect, identified as Vikas, allegedly attacked the family during the night with an accomplice. The gruesome act is thought to have been motivated by a family feud, although the precise motive remains under investigation. The victims' father, Chhotelal Gautam, is bedridden and a local lecturer.

Local authorities, led by Superintendent Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, are exploring the attack's premeditated nature and have registered an FIR. The community is in shock, and the murdered children's parents have been admitted to a higher medical facility for advanced treatment.

