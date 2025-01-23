Left Menu

Gruesome Family Tragedy Strikes Hathras

In a shocking incident in Hathras, two young sisters were allegedly murdered by their cousin, with their mother and bedridden father also sustaining serious injuries. The attack is believed to stem from a family feud, and police are currently investigating the motive behind the horrifying act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 23-01-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:43 IST
Gruesome Family Tragedy Strikes Hathras
In a horrifying incident, two young sisters, aged six and 14, were allegedly murdered by their cousin in Hathras. The attack, which occurred at the Ashirwad Dham Colony, also left the girls' parents seriously injured, according to police sources.

The suspect, identified as Vikas, allegedly attacked the family during the night with an accomplice. The gruesome act is thought to have been motivated by a family feud, although the precise motive remains under investigation. The victims' father, Chhotelal Gautam, is bedridden and a local lecturer.

Local authorities, led by Superintendent Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, are exploring the attack's premeditated nature and have registered an FIR. The community is in shock, and the murdered children's parents have been admitted to a higher medical facility for advanced treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

