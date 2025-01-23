UN Committee Condemns Paraguay for Grave Rights Violations in Killing of Two Young Girls

The United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC) has held Paraguay accountable for severe human rights violations following the deaths of two 11-year-old girls, Lilian Mariana Villalba and María Carmen Villalba, during a military operation in September 2020. The operation was conducted by the Joint Task Force (JTF) against the Paraguayan People’s Army (EPP), a guerrilla group.

In a confidential inquiry released today, the CRC determined that the killings constituted grave violations of the children's right to life and highlighted Paraguay's failure to conduct a proper investigation. The report cites either gross negligence or a deliberate cover-up by State authorities.

“These deaths represent a profound violation of the right to life, compounded by the lack of a thorough investigation into the incident,” the CRC stated.

Details of the Incident and Allegations

The two girls were killed in Yby Yaú, Concepción Department, in early September 2020. Initially, the authorities misrepresented their ages as 15 and 18, a claim disproven when the bodies were exhumed three days later following a court order. An autopsy confirmed they were just 11 years old and had sustained bullet wounds both front and back. Evidence was further obscured as the girls’ clothes had been destroyed, preventing forensic experts from determining the firing distance.

The families of the victims and human rights advocates alleged the operation involved an unlawful execution followed by attempts to hide critical details.

UN Inquiry and Witness Accounts

The CRC conducted its inquiry under Article 13 of the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child, interviewing 32 individuals, including witnesses, law enforcement officials, and human rights officers. Key findings included:

A lack of compliance with obligations to protect the children’s right to life.

An inadequate investigation, leaving critical gaps in understanding the cause and manner of the deaths.

No evidence to suggest systematic violations under the Convention, though significant failures in accountability and oversight were apparent.

Recommendations and Paraguay’s Response

The Committee called on Paraguay to:

Reopen the investigation, ideally with the assistance of an international expert mission.

Strengthen the legal and regulatory frameworks guiding law enforcement and military operations to prevent such incidents.

Provide justice for the victims and their families, ensuring transparent and impartial proceedings.

In its response, Paraguay expressed regret over the loss of life but denied allegations of arbitrary actions. The State cited proportional self-defence by security forces and ongoing investigations as evidence of its commitment to accountability. Paraguay reaffirmed its dedication to combating organized crime while pledging to uphold justice.

New Measures and Ongoing Advocacy

The CRC's findings have galvanized international and local human rights organizations to demand immediate reforms in Paraguay’s security protocols and greater oversight of military actions involving civilian casualties. In parallel, advocacy groups are urging Paraguay to create a dedicated truth and reconciliation mechanism to address broader grievances related to human rights violations.

Broader Implications for Paraguay

This case highlights the urgent need for transparent governance, rigorous investigations, and accountability in cases involving the use of force by State actors. It also underscores the importance of protecting children and non-combatants during security operations, particularly in regions affected by organized crime and insurgency.

The CRC's findings are expected to intensify scrutiny of Paraguay’s military operations and its commitment to international human rights obligations, including its compliance with the Convention on the Rights of the Child.