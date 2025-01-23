Assurance from Ajit Pawar: No Fund Recovery from 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has put to rest concerns about recovering funds disbursed under the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' scheme. This initiative, aimed at supporting financially disadvantaged women, allows a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 and benefits over 2.43 crore beneficiaries.

The assurance comes amid growing opposition alleging government plans to revise the beneficiary list and discontinue the scheme. Pawar emphasized that there would be no recovery from ineligible beneficiaries, despite challenges in document verification and Aadhaar linking.

Pawar highlighted issues such as the misuse of government schemes at an event in Pune. Discussions also included topics related to agriculture and sugar businesses, pointing out irregularities in initiatives like the Re 1 crop insurance scheme.

