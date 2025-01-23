Left Menu

Gaza Families Rebuild Amid Ceasefire

With families preparing to return to northern Gaza due to a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, tent encampments are being set up amid ruins. Despite destruction from a prolonged military offensive, the displaced are expected to walk back on foot, as aid operations are being coordinated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:31 IST
Gaza Families Rebuild Amid Ceasefire

As northern Gaza awaits the return of its displaced families, tent encampments are being prepared in accordance with a ceasefire timeline between Israel and Hamas.

Men erect rows of white tents amongst devastated buildings, anticipating residents' return after a significant prisoner exchange. However, many returning individuals will find their homes in ruins, ravaged by a 15-month military offensive.

The vast number of expected returnees raises concerns about overcrowding, as humanitarian aid struggles to meet the rising demand for basic necessities amidst profound devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025