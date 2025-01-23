Gaza Families Rebuild Amid Ceasefire

As northern Gaza awaits the return of its displaced families, tent encampments are being prepared in accordance with a ceasefire timeline between Israel and Hamas.

Men erect rows of white tents amongst devastated buildings, anticipating residents' return after a significant prisoner exchange. However, many returning individuals will find their homes in ruins, ravaged by a 15-month military offensive.

The vast number of expected returnees raises concerns about overcrowding, as humanitarian aid struggles to meet the rising demand for basic necessities amidst profound devastation.

