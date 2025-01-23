Gaza Families Rebuild Amid Ceasefire
With families preparing to return to northern Gaza due to a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, tent encampments are being set up amid ruins. Despite destruction from a prolonged military offensive, the displaced are expected to walk back on foot, as aid operations are being coordinated.
As northern Gaza awaits the return of its displaced families, tent encampments are being prepared in accordance with a ceasefire timeline between Israel and Hamas.
Men erect rows of white tents amongst devastated buildings, anticipating residents' return after a significant prisoner exchange. However, many returning individuals will find their homes in ruins, ravaged by a 15-month military offensive.
The vast number of expected returnees raises concerns about overcrowding, as humanitarian aid struggles to meet the rising demand for basic necessities amidst profound devastation.
Gaza's Health Ministry says the Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas war has passed 46,000, reports AP.