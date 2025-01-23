Deadly Knife Attack Near Shanghai: Justice Served in High-Profile Case

A man has been sentenced to death for a knife attack that occurred near Shanghai last June, as confirmed by a Japanese government official.

According to Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, 52-year-old Zhou Jiasheng carried out the attack due to personal debts. The brutal act claimed the life of a Chinese bus attendant who tried to protect the victims, a Japanese mother and her child.

This incident was one of two stabbing attacks on Japanese nationals in China last year, raising concerns over heightened anti-Japanese sentiment. Authorities in Tokyo have urged Beijing to ensure the safety of Japanese citizens living in China.

