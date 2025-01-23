Arrest Warrants Sought for Taliban Leaders on Charges of Crimes Against Humanity

The International Criminal Court prosecutor announced on Thursday that arrest warrants have been sought for two senior Taliban leaders in Afghanistan. These individuals are accused of crimes against humanity due to their widespread discrimination against women and girls.

Haibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban's supreme leader, is known for holding authority over the group's political, religious, and military affairs. His orders, including closing educational institutions to girls, reflect his hardline stance. Akhundzada assumed leadership following the death of Akhtar Mansour in a U.S. drone attack in 2016.

Abdul Hakim Haqqani, elevated to chief justice after the Taliban's resurgence in 2021, leads a council of religious scholars and has Akhundzada's trust. He played a key role in the Taliban's negotiations in Doha and has authored works on governance, advocating for an independent Islamic emirate.

(With inputs from agencies.)