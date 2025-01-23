Left Menu

Arrest Warrants Sought for Taliban Leaders on Charges of Crimes Against Humanity

The International Criminal Court prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Taliban leaders Haibatullah Akhundzada and Abdul Hakim Haqqani. They are accused of crimes against humanity due to gender discrimination in Afghanistan. Akhundzada is known for his authoritative role and repressive policies, while Haqqani is noted for his influence and legal publications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:35 IST
Arrest Warrants Sought for Taliban Leaders on Charges of Crimes Against Humanity
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The International Criminal Court prosecutor announced on Thursday that arrest warrants have been sought for two senior Taliban leaders in Afghanistan. These individuals are accused of crimes against humanity due to their widespread discrimination against women and girls.

Haibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban's supreme leader, is known for holding authority over the group's political, religious, and military affairs. His orders, including closing educational institutions to girls, reflect his hardline stance. Akhundzada assumed leadership following the death of Akhtar Mansour in a U.S. drone attack in 2016.

Abdul Hakim Haqqani, elevated to chief justice after the Taliban's resurgence in 2021, leads a council of religious scholars and has Akhundzada's trust. He played a key role in the Taliban's negotiations in Doha and has authored works on governance, advocating for an independent Islamic emirate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025