Taliban Leaders Face ICC Arrest Warrants Over Gender Crimes

The International Criminal Court's prosecutor announced on Thursday his application for arrest warrants targeting two Taliban leaders, including supreme spiritual leader Haibatullah Akhundzada. They face charges of crimes against humanity for widespread gender-based discrimination in Afghanistan.

A statement from chief Prosecutor Karim Khan's office cited evidence indicating Akhundzada and Abdul Hakim Haqqani, the Taliban's chief justice since 2021, are responsible for persecuting Afghan girls and women for non-compliance with ideological gender standards.

The ICC's three-judge panel will now review the prosecution's request. This process, which usually takes around three months, is the latest step in a prolonged Afghanistan investigation that began in 2007 and saw significant advancement only in 2022.

