Justice Served: Life Sentences for Businessman's Murder

A local court in Gurugram has sentenced two individuals to life imprisonment for the 2020 murder of a businessman. The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan, who also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of the accused.

The tragic incident unfolded on October 11, 2020, following a collision between the victim's vehicle and the accused's scooter. The confrontation escalated, leading to the victim being brutally assaulted and succumbing to his injuries at Fortis Hospital the next day.

An FIR was swiftly filed, and the accused, identified as Rohit alias Monu and Rohit alias Jhabbar, were apprehended by the Gurugram police. The case concluded this week with the sentencing, providing a sense of justice and closure to the victim's family.

