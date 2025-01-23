Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentences for Businessman's Murder

Two individuals were sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2020 murder of a businessman. The additional sessions judge imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each accused. The incident followed a road altercation. The verdict brings closure to a case closely watched by the Gurugram community.

Gurugram | Updated: 23-01-2025
A local court in Gurugram has sentenced two individuals to life imprisonment for the 2020 murder of a businessman. The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan, who also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of the accused.

The tragic incident unfolded on October 11, 2020, following a collision between the victim's vehicle and the accused's scooter. The confrontation escalated, leading to the victim being brutally assaulted and succumbing to his injuries at Fortis Hospital the next day.

An FIR was swiftly filed, and the accused, identified as Rohit alias Monu and Rohit alias Jhabbar, were apprehended by the Gurugram police. The case concluded this week with the sentencing, providing a sense of justice and closure to the victim's family.

