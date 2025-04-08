Justice Served: Life Sentences for Jaipur Bombing Convicts

A special court in Jaipur delivered a significant verdict on Tuesday, sentencing four individuals to life imprisonment for their roles in the 2008 Jaipur serial bombings which rattled the city with a sequence of deadly explosions.

The convicts, identified as Sarwar Azmi, Shahbaz, Saifur Rehman, and Mohammad Saif faced severe legal charges, including various sections of the IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act, culminating in their conviction on April 4.

The terrifying events of May 13, 2008, resulted in eight explosions across key Jaipur locations, such as Manak Chowk Khanda and Chandpole Gate, claiming 71 lives and injuring 180. Initially sentenced to death in December 2019, their punishment was challenged, resulting in a high court acquittal on March 29, 2023, which notably upheld Shahbaz's prior acquittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)