Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentences for Jaipur Bombing Convicts

A Jaipur special court sentenced four individuals to life imprisonment for involvement in the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts. Originally, they received death penalties in 2019, but were acquitted by a high court in March 2023. The blasts killed 71 people and injured 180 more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:05 IST
Justice Served: Life Sentences for Jaipur Bombing Convicts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Jaipur delivered a significant verdict on Tuesday, sentencing four individuals to life imprisonment for their roles in the 2008 Jaipur serial bombings which rattled the city with a sequence of deadly explosions.

The convicts, identified as Sarwar Azmi, Shahbaz, Saifur Rehman, and Mohammad Saif faced severe legal charges, including various sections of the IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act, culminating in their conviction on April 4.

The terrifying events of May 13, 2008, resulted in eight explosions across key Jaipur locations, such as Manak Chowk Khanda and Chandpole Gate, claiming 71 lives and injuring 180. Initially sentenced to death in December 2019, their punishment was challenged, resulting in a high court acquittal on March 29, 2023, which notably upheld Shahbaz's prior acquittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025