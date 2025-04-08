Modi's Landmark Waqf Amendment: A Step Towards Social Justice
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the significance of the Waqf (Amendment) Act as a stride towards social justice, criticizing the previous law for appeasing land mafia and Muslim fundamentalists. He emphasized the Act's alignment with society's and the Muslim community's interests, promoting peace, stability, and progress.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the Waqf (Amendment) Act as a significant milestone in his government's pursuit of social justice, during his address at News18's Rising Bharat Summit.
Modi criticized the 2013 enactment as a concession to land mafias and fundamentalists, highlighting its divisive roots in historical congressional ideologies.
The revised Act is positioned as a societal boon, reflecting aspirations for peace and security, while fostering economic and social development across India.
