Modi's Landmark Waqf Amendment: A Step Towards Social Justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the Waqf (Amendment) Act as a significant milestone in his government's pursuit of social justice, during his address at News18's Rising Bharat Summit.

Modi criticized the 2013 enactment as a concession to land mafias and fundamentalists, highlighting its divisive roots in historical congressional ideologies.

The revised Act is positioned as a societal boon, reflecting aspirations for peace and security, while fostering economic and social development across India.

