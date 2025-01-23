Left Menu

Legal Advocates Arrested in Railway Claims Tribunal Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested three advocates for money laundering connected to the fraudulent siphoning of compensation from the Railway Claims Tribunal in Patna. The investigation stems from FIRs regarding irregularities in disbursing compensation for railway death claims involving a judge and advocates.

The ED conducted raids at four locations linked to Judge R K Mittal and a team of advocates across Patna, Nalanda in Bihar, and Mangaluru in Karnataka. The attorneys, identified as Bidyanand Singh, Parmanand Sinha, and Vijay Kumar, have been remanded to judicial custody by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Patna.

This case originates from CBI-filed FIRs highlighting significant irregularities in death claim cases managed by the Railway Claims Tribunal. Only partial compensation reached claimants, as substantial sums were misappropriated, allegedly by the conspirators. According to the ED, the advocates managed bank accounts without the claimants' knowledge and siphoned off funds meant for compensation.

