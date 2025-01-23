Wall Street Wavers Amid Earnings and Economic Data

On Thursday, U.S. main stock indexes opened slightly lower after a previously strong session on Wall Street. This drop came as investors took a moment to assess corporate earnings, new economic data, and forthcoming remarks from President Donald Trump throughout the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a minor decline, opening with a fall of 43.2 points, equivalent to 0.10%, settling at 44,113.55. Similarly, the S&P 500 dipped 10.1 points, or 0.17%, opening at 6,076.32.

The trend was mirrored by the Nasdaq Composite, which opened 102.4 points lower, a 0.51% decrease, bringing it to 19,906.988. The numbers reflect a cautious stance by investors after Wall Street's recent upward momentum.

