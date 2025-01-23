Left Menu

Wall Street Wavers Amid Earnings and Economic Data

U.S. stock indexes opened slightly lower Thursday as investors digested corporate earnings, economic data, and President Trump's remarks. The Dow Jones fell 43.2 points, the S&P 500 dropped 10.1 points, and the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 102.4 points, reflecting investor caution following previous strong gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:06 IST
On Thursday, U.S. main stock indexes opened slightly lower after a previously strong session on Wall Street. This drop came as investors took a moment to assess corporate earnings, new economic data, and forthcoming remarks from President Donald Trump throughout the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a minor decline, opening with a fall of 43.2 points, equivalent to 0.10%, settling at 44,113.55. Similarly, the S&P 500 dipped 10.1 points, or 0.17%, opening at 6,076.32.

The trend was mirrored by the Nasdaq Composite, which opened 102.4 points lower, a 0.51% decrease, bringing it to 19,906.988. The numbers reflect a cautious stance by investors after Wall Street's recent upward momentum.

