V. Somanna Inspects Mela Camps and Rail Arrangements for Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj

Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, Shri V. Somanna, visited Prayagraj for a two-day inspection of the Mela Camps and rail arrangements for the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025. During his visit, Shri Somanna, accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager of Prayagraj, Shri Himanshu Badoni, and other railway officials, thoroughly reviewed the facilities provided to pilgrims at the Sangam area, which is hosting millions for the sacred event.

During the inspection, Shri Somanna visited the Mela Camp, where he interacted with passengers, gathered feedback on railway services, and praised the staff for their dedication in ensuring smooth operations. The Minister took the opportunity to speak with passengers in line for tickets and at inquiry counters, appreciating the positive response from pilgrims regarding the arrangements. He noted that the Indian Railways has been preparing for the Maha Kumbh for the last three years to provide a seamless experience for devotees.

Comprehensive Railway Preparations for Maha Kumbh

In his address to the media, Shri Somanna emphasized the magnitude of the railway operations planned for Maha Kumbh 2025. The railways will operate over 13,000 trains, including more than 3,100 special trains and 10,000 regular trains, ensuring that the influx of pilgrims is managed efficiently. He also highlighted the strong leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, which has enabled the successful preparation for this historic event. He commended the Uttar Pradesh government's coordination with the railways in facilitating the large-scale pilgrimage.

Prayagraj Junction and Mela Special Train Operations

Shri Somanna also visited Prayagraj Junction, where he reviewed various facilities, including the medical observation room, passenger shelters, and the Mela tower. He checked the preparations for Mauni Amavasya, the largest holy bath of the Maha Kumbh, which is expected to witness record participation. To accommodate this, the Prayagraj Division plans to operate over 150 Mela Special Trains, marking a new record for Indian Railways in terms of train operations on a single day.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 began on January 13 with the Paush Purnima holy bath, followed by the first Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti, where over 3.5 crore pilgrims took a holy dip at the Sangam. As of now, more than 9 crore devotees have participated in the sacred baths. Indian Railways played a crucial role in ensuring smooth travel by operating 101 Mela Special Trains on Makar Sankranti, setting a record.

Mauni Amavasya - Record Train Operations Expected

The grand Mauni Amavasya Festival, which will witness the largest Amrit Snan of the Maha Kumbh, is expected to attract over 10 crore pilgrims, with approximately 10-20% of them traveling by train. To meet this demand, Indian Railways is operating over 150 Mela Special Trains, ensuring seamless travel for the pilgrims. This will be a new record, surpassing the 85 special trains operated on Mauni Amavasya during Kumbh 2019.

Indian Railways has taken several measures to ensure a smooth and safe travel experience for pilgrims, including color-coded tickets for easy identification and additional shelter areas at stations to manage large crowds. Special arrangements for boarding and deboarding processes are also in place to avoid congestion at the stations.

Innovative Steps to Facilitate Pilgrims' Travel

In addition to the special trains, the railways have implemented measures such as dedicated ticketing systems, enhanced security, and medical facilities. Passengers will have access to ample waiting areas, with priority given to pilgrims arriving for the holy baths. The Mela Camps and railway officials are working round the clock to handle the enormous volume of passengers expected over the course of the event.

Shri Somanna concluded his visit by reaffirming the railways' commitment to facilitating the Maha Kumbh 2025 by providing excellent services to the pilgrims, ensuring a safe and spiritual experience for all attendees. The meticulous planning and coordination between Indian Railways, the Uttar Pradesh government, and other stakeholders will ensure that Maha Kumbh 2025 is remembered as a smooth and well-organized event.

A Historic Event for Indian Railways and Pilgrims

The Maha Kumbh 2025 is not only a religious and cultural milestone but also a logistical challenge, with Indian Railways playing a pivotal role in ensuring that millions of pilgrims have access to comfortable, reliable, and efficient transport. With the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi and the dedicated efforts of the railways and state authorities, the event is poised to set new records in both participation and infrastructure, making it a grand success for the nation.