Ukraine Seeks Global Security Assurance Amid Peace Negotiations

Ukraine is in early talks with allies to establish a foreign troop presence as a security guarantee against potential future aggression. Discussions, which have yet to focus on troop numbers, coincide with Kyiv's efforts to secure a peace deal while maintaining its military strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine is in preliminary discussions with its allies regarding the deployment of a foreign troop contingent as part of a security guarantee to address future threats. The foreign ministry confirmed these talks are in early stages, with no specific troop numbers discussed yet.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted to Bloomberg that any decision on troop strength would align with Ukraine's commitment to maintaining its current military numbers, approximately 800,000 personnel. Foreign ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi emphasized this point, stating the conversation about foreign military presence is ongoing but premature in terms of precise figures.

Ukraine aims for robust security guarantees from both Europe and the United States to assure long-lasting peace. However, Russia's response to the idea of NATO-provided peacekeepers is negative, warning it might lead to further escalation. As U.S. President Donald Trump resumes office, both Ukraine and Russia are reconsidering their strategic positions, with Zelenskiy seeking Trump's involvement to end the conflict.

