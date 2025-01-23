Haryana Expands Support and Opportunities for Persons with Disabilities
The Haryana Cabinet has expanded the Divyang pension scheme to include ten new disability categories, benefiting an additional 32,000 persons with disabilities. The scheme aligns with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. Moreover, age restrictions for conditions like hemophilia and thalassemia have been removed.
The Haryana Cabinet has taken decisive action to make the state's pension benefits more inclusive, expanding the Divyang pension scheme to encompass ten new categories of disabilities. This strategic move, aimed at supporting persons with disabilities (PwDs), reflects the state's commitment to aligning with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, which recognizes 21 disability categories.
As per the newly approved amendments, around 32,000 more PwDs in Haryana will receive pension benefits, adding to the current 2,08,071 beneficiaries. These new categories include cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and other conditions, as outlined by an official statement. A notable change has also been made by removing the age limit for those with hemophilia and thalassemia to qualify for financial assistance.
In parallel, the Cabinet has launched the Haryana One-Time Settlement Scheme to alleviate outstanding tax liabilities, providing relief to numerous small taxpayers, while also initiating the Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development, aimed at improving air quality. The project involves a significant financial commitment and is supported by the World Bank.
(With inputs from agencies.)
