Officers Injured in Fiery Drug Disposal Incident

In a hazardous incident on Thursday, two police officers sustained burn injuries while disposing of confiscated drugs at a paper manufacturing facility. Both officers, Superintendent of Police Tarun Rattan and Deputy Superintendent Sukhamrit Singh, were caught in a fiery accident as they tossed drug packets into the furnace.

The incident occurred when embers from the furnace unexpectedly leapt at the officers, causing burns to their legs. The officers, stationed in Khanna, were conducting the disposal operation when the accident took place, resulting in immediate medical attention.

Following the incident, both officers were promptly rushed to a local hospital. The accident highlights the risks law enforcement faces in the fight against narcotics, as authorities continue efforts to combat drug-related activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)