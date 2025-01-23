Teen Killer Jailed for Heinous Taylor Swift-Themed Murders

Axel Rudakubana, a British teenager, was sentenced on Thursday to a minimum of 52 years in prison for the murder of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event.

The heinous crime, occurring last July in Southport, also involved Rudakubana pleading guilty to 10 charges of attempted murder, producing the lethal poison ricin, and possessing an al Qaeda training manual.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer detailed the "horrific injuries" inflicted by Rudakubana, describing them as having a sadistic nature. Judge Julian Goose condemned the acts as "evil" during the sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court, which was conducted in Rudakubana's absence.

