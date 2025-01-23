Left Menu

Teen Killer Jailed for Heinous Taylor Swift-Themed Murders

Axel Rudakubana, 18, was sentenced to at least 52 years for murdering three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in Southport, UK. In addition to the murders, he admitted to attempted murder charges and possession of ricin and an al Qaeda manual. His actions were described as sadistic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:06 IST
Teen Killer Jailed for Heinous Taylor Swift-Themed Murders

Axel Rudakubana, a British teenager, was sentenced on Thursday to a minimum of 52 years in prison for the murder of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event.

The heinous crime, occurring last July in Southport, also involved Rudakubana pleading guilty to 10 charges of attempted murder, producing the lethal poison ricin, and possessing an al Qaeda training manual.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer detailed the "horrific injuries" inflicted by Rudakubana, describing them as having a sadistic nature. Judge Julian Goose condemned the acts as "evil" during the sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court, which was conducted in Rudakubana's absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025