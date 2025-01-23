Inclusive Broadcast: Sign Language Interpretation for National Address
The government has requested private TV channels to broadcast President Droupadi Murmu's national address and Republic Day parade with sign language interpretation. Public broadcaster Doordarshan will make the feed available free of charge to ensure accessibility for differently-abled individuals and to promote inclusive viewing.
The government has called on private television channels to broadcast President Droupadi Murmu's national address and the Republic Day parade commentary with sign language interpretation, ensuring accessibility for the differently-abled.
Public broadcaster Doordarshan announced that DD Bharati and DD News will provide sign language interpretation of the President's address on January 25.
An official statement highlighted that the feed will be offered free of charge, urging all channels to incorporate sign language interpretation and English/Hindi captions to make the event inclusive for all viewers.
