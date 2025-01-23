Crude Bomb Discovery Sparks Panic in Bihar
Authorities in Bihar's Vaishali district discovered seven crude bombs, causing panic among residents. The devices were found in the Mehnar area of Hajipur. Forensic experts are investigating, and police have initiated a case. A similar discovery occurred in Bhagalpur district in November of the previous year.
A wave of panic swept through Bihar's Vaishali district on Thursday after police recovered seven crude bombs in the Mehnar area of Hajipur, the district's headquarters.
The Superintendent of Police, Lalit Mohan Sharma, informed media that forensic experts have been deployed to the scene, and a detailed investigation is in progress.
A formal case has been registered, and statements from local villagers are being recorded to uncover more details surrounding the discovery. This incident follows a similar find last November in Bhagalpur district.
