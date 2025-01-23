Grisly Murder Case in Rachakonda: Husband's Claims Under Investigation

In a chilling case from Rachakonda, police are delving into leads on the suspected murder of a woman allegedly perpetrated by her husband, Gurumurthy, an ex-serviceman. The case involves accusations of dismemberment and the unusual detail of boiling body parts.

Efforts are focused on substantiating the claim through concrete evidence, as authorities piece together the grim narrative. The case has garnered significant attention, with rumors circulating about the method used and the suspected motives.

Residents of the building where the crime reportedly took place are profoundly shaken, with many moving out temporarily. In the meantime, police continue to interrogate Gurumurthy, who has been cooperating with an investigation complicated by the absence of physical remains.

(With inputs from agencies.)