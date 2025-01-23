Left Menu

DIG Crackdown on Gangsters: A Strategic Move for Public Safety

Deputy Inspector General Shiv Kumar Sharma has instructed police to take strong action against gangsters and anti-social elements. He emphasized the need to maintain a list of local gangsters for effective booking under the Public Safety Act, and to target illegal activities like vehicle modifications and land grabbing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-01-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 23:03 IST
Shiv Kumar Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Inspector General Shiv Kumar Sharma has called for decisive action against gangsters and anti-social elements in Jammu, Kathua, and Samba districts. During a recent high-level meeting, he stressed the importance of maintaining a detailed list of gangsters to streamline their apprehension under the Public Safety Act.

Sharma also urged law enforcement to intensify crackdowns on vehicles with illegal modifications, such as tinted windows and missing license plates, as well as vehicles involved in criminal activities. He directed authorities to tackle illegal weapon possession and land grabbing, ensuring immediate case registration against offenders.

Beyond direct criminal activities, Sharma emphasized the need to monitor and act against support systems for criminals, including family and associates. He called for community involvement to foster awareness and collaboration with the police, vital for sustaining peace. Security measures for upcoming events, like Republic Day, were also reviewed, with a focus on coordination with intelligence and military agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

