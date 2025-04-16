Authorities Demolish Alleged Drug Peddler's Property in Jammu Crackdown

Authorities in Jammu carried out a significant operation on Wednesday, demolishing the newly constructed double-storey house of a suspected drug peddler, Lahu Gujjar, in Bijru Chack village. According to officials, the property was allegedly funded through illicit drug sales.

Police confirmed that notices had been served to Gujjar, who remains at large and is wanted in multiple criminal cases. His failure to appear before law enforcement has prompted this decisive action as part of an ongoing campaign against illegal drug activities in the region.

In a separate operation led by a Sub-Divisional Police Officer, raids were conducted in Balole Khad, Gujjar Basti, and surrounding areas of the Bari Brahmana area. These raids are linked to an April 10 attack on policemen, which seriously injured three officers during an anti-drug operation.

