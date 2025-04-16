Left Menu

Authorities Demolish Alleged Drug Peddler's Property in Jammu Crackdown

In Jammu, authorities have demolished the double-storey house of an alleged drug peddler, Lahu Gujjar, in Bijru Chack village. Gujjar, wanted in several cases, used drug sales to fund the property. Multiple suspects were detained in Samba in connection with recent anti-drug operation attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:54 IST
Authorities Demolish Alleged Drug Peddler's Property in Jammu Crackdown
house
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jammu carried out a significant operation on Wednesday, demolishing the newly constructed double-storey house of a suspected drug peddler, Lahu Gujjar, in Bijru Chack village. According to officials, the property was allegedly funded through illicit drug sales.

Police confirmed that notices had been served to Gujjar, who remains at large and is wanted in multiple criminal cases. His failure to appear before law enforcement has prompted this decisive action as part of an ongoing campaign against illegal drug activities in the region.

In a separate operation led by a Sub-Divisional Police Officer, raids were conducted in Balole Khad, Gujjar Basti, and surrounding areas of the Bari Brahmana area. These raids are linked to an April 10 attack on policemen, which seriously injured three officers during an anti-drug operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025