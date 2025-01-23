Paschal Donohoe Returns to Ireland's Finance Helm

Paschal Donohoe has been reinstated as Ireland's finance minister, marking his second tenure in a role he adeptly fulfilled from 2017 until 2022.

His return is anticipated to bring continuity and seasoned insight to the position, crucial for stabilizing Ireland's financial landscape. Donohoe's experience extends beyond national boundaries; he has been serving as the chair of the Eurozone finance ministers' group since 2020.

Additionally, his recent role as public expenditure minister further solidifies his expertise and understanding of Ireland's economic nuances, positioning him to strategically navigate upcoming fiscal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)