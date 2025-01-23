Escalation Amidst Evacuation: Jenin Residents Flee Amid Military Operations

The Israeli military operation in Jenin is now in its third consecutive day, driving hundreds of residents from their homes in the West Bank city. Witnesses reported receiving evacuation messages via drones as the military intensified efforts to dismantle houses.

Israel asserts the operation is aimed at targeting Iranian-backed militants within the Jenin refugee camp, historically a stronghold for armed Palestinian groups. The operation follows the exchange of hostages and prisoners after a ceasefire with Gaza.

Amid international calls for de-escalation, the operation has already resulted in 12 Palestinian casualties. The tensions in the region continue to rise, as Israeli military authorities emphasize preparedness for extended operations in the area.

