Left Menu

Escalation Amidst Evacuation: Jenin Residents Flee Amid Military Operations

The Israeli military operation in Jenin, targeting Iranian-backed militants, has prompted hundreds to evacuate their homes. Despite Israeli military denials, residents report being instructed to leave. The ongoing operation in the West Bank city has resulted in 12 Palestinian deaths, with increasing warnings from international communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 23:36 IST
Escalation Amidst Evacuation: Jenin Residents Flee Amid Military Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military operation in Jenin is now in its third consecutive day, driving hundreds of residents from their homes in the West Bank city. Witnesses reported receiving evacuation messages via drones as the military intensified efforts to dismantle houses.

Israel asserts the operation is aimed at targeting Iranian-backed militants within the Jenin refugee camp, historically a stronghold for armed Palestinian groups. The operation follows the exchange of hostages and prisoners after a ceasefire with Gaza.

Amid international calls for de-escalation, the operation has already resulted in 12 Palestinian casualties. The tensions in the region continue to rise, as Israeli military authorities emphasize preparedness for extended operations in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025