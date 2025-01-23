Justice Demanded in Sarpanch's Tragic Murder
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has called for the perpetrators responsible for the murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh to be hanged. Deshmukh was killed following an extortion attempt linked to an energy company. The state government plans to ensure eligible candidates benefit from the Ladki Bahin Yojana.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, is demanding the harshest punishment for those responsible for the murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, who was brutally killed after resisting an extortion attempt targeting an energy company.
The case is under the investigation of the Crime Investigation Department, Special Investigation Team, and the judiciary. In connection with the murder, Walmik Karad, an associate of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, has been arrested.
In a separate issue, Pawar addressed concerns about illegal immigrants benefiting from government schemes, asserting state efforts to redirect aid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana exclusively to rightful recipients by linking it with Aadhaar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Daring Escape: Teen Girls Break Free from Maharashtra Observation Home
Avian Influenza Hits Maharashtra Wildlife: A Cautionary Tale
Justice Demanded: Alleged Failures in Maharashtra's Governance
NCP minister Dhananjay Munde has said he is not involved in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's brutal murder: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar.
Revamping Maharashtra's Public Transport: A Journey Ahead