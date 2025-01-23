Left Menu

Justice Demanded in Sarpanch's Tragic Murder

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has called for the perpetrators responsible for the murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh to be hanged. Deshmukh was killed following an extortion attempt linked to an energy company. The state government plans to ensure eligible candidates benefit from the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-01-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 23:46 IST
Justice Demanded in Sarpanch's Tragic Murder
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, is demanding the harshest punishment for those responsible for the murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, who was brutally killed after resisting an extortion attempt targeting an energy company.

The case is under the investigation of the Crime Investigation Department, Special Investigation Team, and the judiciary. In connection with the murder, Walmik Karad, an associate of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, has been arrested.

In a separate issue, Pawar addressed concerns about illegal immigrants benefiting from government schemes, asserting state efforts to redirect aid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana exclusively to rightful recipients by linking it with Aadhaar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025