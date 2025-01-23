Justice Demanded in Sarpanch's Tragic Murder

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, is demanding the harshest punishment for those responsible for the murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, who was brutally killed after resisting an extortion attempt targeting an energy company.

The case is under the investigation of the Crime Investigation Department, Special Investigation Team, and the judiciary. In connection with the murder, Walmik Karad, an associate of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, has been arrested.

In a separate issue, Pawar addressed concerns about illegal immigrants benefiting from government schemes, asserting state efforts to redirect aid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana exclusively to rightful recipients by linking it with Aadhaar.

