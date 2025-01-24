Federal Judge Halts Trump's Controversial Birthright Citizenship Order

A federal judge in Seattle has blocked President Trump's executive order aimed at limiting birthright citizenship, labeling it as 'blatantly unconstitutional.' The order, signed on Trump's first day in office, sought to deny citizenship to children born in the U.S. whose parents are neither citizens nor legal residents.

U.S. District Judge John Coughenour issued a temporary restraining order at the request of four Democratic-led states. They argued that Trump's directive violated the 14th Amendment's citizenship clause, which grants citizenship to all born in the United States.

The decision temporarily halts the enforcement of the order, affecting over 150,000 newborns annually. This legal battle adds to a series of lawsuits nationwide, highlighting the contentious debate over immigration policy and constitutional rights.

