Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts Trump's Controversial Birthright Citizenship Order

A federal judge has blocked President Trump's order limiting birthright citizenship, citing it as unconstitutional. This executive order aimed to deny citizenship to children of non-citizen parents. The decision comes amid strong opposition from Democratic states and lawsuits challenging its validity under the 14th Amendment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 00:26 IST
Federal Judge Halts Trump's Controversial Birthright Citizenship Order

A federal judge in Seattle has blocked President Trump's executive order aimed at limiting birthright citizenship, labeling it as 'blatantly unconstitutional.' The order, signed on Trump's first day in office, sought to deny citizenship to children born in the U.S. whose parents are neither citizens nor legal residents.

U.S. District Judge John Coughenour issued a temporary restraining order at the request of four Democratic-led states. They argued that Trump's directive violated the 14th Amendment's citizenship clause, which grants citizenship to all born in the United States.

The decision temporarily halts the enforcement of the order, affecting over 150,000 newborns annually. This legal battle adds to a series of lawsuits nationwide, highlighting the contentious debate over immigration policy and constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025