Left Menu

Notorious Gangster's Arrest Brings Hope for Justice in High-Profile Air India Crew Murder

Sikandar, alias Satendra, a notorious criminal involved in the murder of Air India crew member Suraj Maan in Greater Noida, has been arrested. The arrest followed an encounter with police near Sector 42. Sikandar was wanted for his role in a gang war involving jailed gangsters Pravesh and Kapil Maan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 24-01-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 00:29 IST
Notorious Gangster's Arrest Brings Hope for Justice in High-Profile Air India Crew Murder
Sikandar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Sikandar, also known as Satendra, was apprehended by police in relation to the murder of Air India crew member Suraj Maan near Sector 42 on Thursday.

The murder case, dated January 2024, resulted from a violent gang war involving imprisoned gangsters Pravesh Mann and Kapil Maan. Sikandar had eluded capture but was finally caught after an intense chase following his failure to stop at a police checkpoint.

This arrest comes as a sigh of relief as Sikandar had a Rs 25,000 bounty on his head, and his apprehension promises to shed light on the deadly gang rivalries that claimed Suraj's life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025