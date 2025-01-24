Notorious Gangster's Arrest Brings Hope for Justice in High-Profile Air India Crew Murder

In a significant breakthrough, Sikandar, also known as Satendra, was apprehended by police in relation to the murder of Air India crew member Suraj Maan near Sector 42 on Thursday.

The murder case, dated January 2024, resulted from a violent gang war involving imprisoned gangsters Pravesh Mann and Kapil Maan. Sikandar had eluded capture but was finally caught after an intense chase following his failure to stop at a police checkpoint.

This arrest comes as a sigh of relief as Sikandar had a Rs 25,000 bounty on his head, and his apprehension promises to shed light on the deadly gang rivalries that claimed Suraj's life.

(With inputs from agencies.)