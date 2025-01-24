In a final verdict, Italy's highest court confirmed a slander conviction against Amanda Knox, the American implicated in the notorious 2007 murder of Meredith Kercher. Knox was indicted for wrongfully accusing Patrick Lumumba while police interrogated her, but European courts criticized the process, stating her rights were infringed without proper legal representation.

The slander case brings an end to Knox's protracted legal saga after her and Raffaele Sollecito's definitive exoneration for Kercher's killing in 2015. Mandated by a European ruling, this trial overthrow was accompanied by a new slander conviction based on Knox's handwritten retraction of her earlier accusations.

Patrick Lumumba welcomed the court's decision, emphasizing the impact of the wrongful charges on his life and livelihood. Knox, now a campaigner against wrongful convictions, remains free but continues efforts to clear her name of all charges, asserting the lasting consequences of crimes she maintains she never committed.

(With inputs from agencies.)