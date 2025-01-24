US Upholds NATO Commitment: A Dialogue on Unity and Burden Sharing

In a significant reaffirmation of international alliances, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, emphasizing America's steadfast commitment to the Alliance, according to a statement from the State Department issued on Thursday.

Key topics during the discussion included equitable burden sharing for NATO funding, highlighting the need for each member nation to contribute their fair share in maintaining the Alliance's strength and capabilities.

The conversation also underscored the critical objective of ending Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, marking it as a priority for NATO's agenda in sustaining global peace and security.

