US Upholds NATO Commitment: A Dialogue on Unity and Burden Sharing

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated America's commitment to NATO in a discussion with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. They focused on equitable funding responsibilities and stressed the urgent need to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 03:41 IST
Marco Rubio

In a significant reaffirmation of international alliances, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, emphasizing America's steadfast commitment to the Alliance, according to a statement from the State Department issued on Thursday.

Key topics during the discussion included equitable burden sharing for NATO funding, highlighting the need for each member nation to contribute their fair share in maintaining the Alliance's strength and capabilities.

The conversation also underscored the critical objective of ending Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, marking it as a priority for NATO's agenda in sustaining global peace and security.

