Unveiling the Kennedy Conspiracy Files: Trump's Decisive Executive Order

In a move fueling historical intrigue, President Donald Trump has ordered the release of thousands of previously classified government documents concerning the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. This decision, announced through an executive order on Thursday, also sets out to declassify remaining files related to the murders of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., sparking hope among conspiracy theorists and historians alike.

The directive, part of a swift series of actions during Trump's second term, promises to make all Kennedy-related files public—a commitment he initially pledged during his election campaign. While Trump had agreed to such transparency in his first term, pressure from intelligence agencies like the CIA and FBI had delayed full disclosure.

Trump has further nominated Kennedy's nephew, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as health secretary, with the new order tasking national intelligence and the attorney general with creating a declassification plan within 15 days. The move has rekindled attention on the assassination's mysterious legacy, despite the majority of records having already been revealed over past decades.

