Left Menu

TD Bank Overhauls AML Leadership Amid U.S. Regulatory Penalties

TD Bank has announced the immediate resignation of Chief Global Anti-Money Laundering Officer Herbert Mazariegos, as the institution undergoes corrective measures following a U.S. compliance fine. Mazariegos will be succeeded by Jacqueline Sanjuas, with Stephen Joyce assuming interim roles for Canadian and international financial crime risk management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 04:28 IST
TD Bank Overhauls AML Leadership Amid U.S. Regulatory Penalties

In a strategic reshuffle, TD Bank declared on Thursday that Chief Global Anti-Money Laundering Officer Herbert Mazariegos will be stepping down immediately. This decision comes as part of the bank's remedial actions after incurring a fine from U.S. regulators due to compliance shortcomings.

Joining TD in November 2023, Mazariegos was recruited from Bank of Montreal as the bank sought to overhaul its risk and compliance divisions. Jacqueline Sanjuas, previously head of U.S. financial crime risk management at TD, will succeed Mazariegos. Toronto-based AML expert Sean Parker commended TD's decision, highlighting Sanjuas' extensive experience in the sector.

Stephen Joyce has been appointed interim head of financial crime risk management for TD's Canadian and international operations, barring the U.S., and will report directly to Sanjuas. Affected by a $3-billion penalty and asset restrictions from U.S. regulators, TD's CEO Bharat Masrani will resign earlier than planned, taking responsibility for the compliance failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025