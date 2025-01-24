Government Reaches Emergency Housing Reduction Target Five Years Early

The Government has surpassed its goal to reduce the number of households in emergency housing motels by 75%, achieving the target five years ahead of schedule, Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka announced today.

Significant Reduction in Emergency Housing Use The number of households using emergency housing motels has decreased dramatically:

At its peak in November 2021: 4,983 households

By December 2023: 3,141 households

As of December 2024: 591 households

“Large-scale use of emergency housing was one of the biggest public policy failures in the history of Aotearoa New Zealand,” Mr. Potaka said. “Under the previous government, thousands of New Zealanders, including tamariki, were left to grow up in motel rooms for extended periods, particularly in areas like Hamilton.

“We campaigned on ending this disaster and set a clear goal to reduce the number of households in emergency housing motels by 75% by 2030. Today, I’m proud to announce that we’ve achieved this target five years early.”

Benefits for Families and Tamariki Mr. Potaka highlighted the positive impact of this achievement. Thousands of families, including many Māori, have transitioned from motels to stable homes, offering better opportunities for education, health services, and community involvement. “More tamariki Māori now have the chance to grow up in conditions that support their well-being,” he added.

Key Measures Behind the Success The Government credited the milestone to several targeted actions:

Priority One Policy: Families with children are prioritized on the social housing waitlist after 12 weeks in emergency housing. Increased Social Housing Supply: Delivery of 2,650 additional Kāinga Ora homes over the next few years ensures a steady flow of social housing. Collaborative Support Across Agencies: Agencies work together to transition people into stable housing, including private rentals supported by government subsidies such as the Accommodation Supplement.

Unlike previous approaches, the Government now tracks the destinations of those leaving emergency housing, with approximately 80% moving into stable housing, including social, transitional, or private rental homes.

Future Focus on Housing Stability While emergency housing will remain available as a last resort, Mr. Potaka stressed the importance of maintaining progress. “This achievement is just the beginning. We must sustain these gains over the long term—through 2030 and beyond—to ensure New Zealanders thrive in stable, affordable homes,” he said.

The Government plans to continue collaborating with community groups, housing providers, and local councils to build on its progress, with a strong focus on increasing social housing supply and expanding support services.

“Our commitment to ensuring Kiwis live in quality housing is unwavering. By investing in sustainable solutions and reducing reliance on emergency housing, we’re ensuring better outcomes for whānau, now and in the future,” Mr. Potaka concluded.