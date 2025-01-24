Duo Nabbed in Navi Mumbai for Serial Vehicle Thefts

Navi Mumbai police have successfully apprehended two individuals associated with a string of autorickshaw and two-wheeler thefts, an official disclosed on Friday.

Pankaj Dahane, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-I Vashi, stated that the authorities managed to retrieve 12 stolen vehicles valued at Rs 20.45 lakh. The accused, identified as Ashraf Alam Sheikh, 21, and Ramzan Abdulmatin Sheikh, 22, are residents of CBD Belapur.

The duo reportedly committed thefts within various jurisdictions, including CBD, Kharghar, Kalamboli, NRI (Ulve), Panvel Town, Vashi, Nehru Nagar, Bandra, Panth Nagar, and Khar police stations. Police analyzed footage from 55 CCTV cameras to locate the suspects, as the investigation continues.

