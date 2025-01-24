CBI Appeals for Death Penalty in Notorious RG Kar Hospital Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took a significant legal step on Friday by appealing for a death penalty at the Calcutta High Court for Sanjay Roy, the convicted offender in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder incident.

The case, which has gathered immense public attention, witnessed the CBI seeking enhancement of Roy's sentence from life imprisonment to capital punishment, citing inadequacy of the existing sentence awarded by the trial court. A division bench, led by Justice Debangsu Basak, is scheduled to hear this appeal on January 27, alongside similar appeals, including one from the West Bengal government.

Deputy Solicitor General Rajdeep Majumdar, representing the CBI, asserted the agency's right to challenge the lower court's decision, emphasizing the severity of the crime committed by Roy. The appeal process brings to light the ongoing tussle between state and central authorities over prosecutorial rights and sentencing adequacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)