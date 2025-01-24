Left Menu

CBI Appeals for Death Penalty in Notorious RG Kar Hospital Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an appeal in the Calcutta High Court, demanding the death penalty for Sanjay Roy, convicted of the rape and murder at RG Kar Hospital. The CBI argues the trial court's life sentence is inadequate. The hearing is set for January 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:47 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took a significant legal step on Friday by appealing for a death penalty at the Calcutta High Court for Sanjay Roy, the convicted offender in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder incident.

The case, which has gathered immense public attention, witnessed the CBI seeking enhancement of Roy's sentence from life imprisonment to capital punishment, citing inadequacy of the existing sentence awarded by the trial court. A division bench, led by Justice Debangsu Basak, is scheduled to hear this appeal on January 27, alongside similar appeals, including one from the West Bengal government.

Deputy Solicitor General Rajdeep Majumdar, representing the CBI, asserted the agency's right to challenge the lower court's decision, emphasizing the severity of the crime committed by Roy. The appeal process brings to light the ongoing tussle between state and central authorities over prosecutorial rights and sentencing adequacy.

