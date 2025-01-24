Left Menu

Indonesia and France Agree on Drug Offender Repatriation

Indonesia and France have reached an agreement to repatriate Serge Atlaoui, a French national on death row for drug offences in Indonesia. Incarcerated since 2005, Atlaoui is scheduled to return to France on February 4, according to Yusril Ihza Mahendra, Indonesia's senior minister for law and human rights affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:59 IST
Indonesia and France Agree on Drug Offender Repatriation
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a significant move, Indonesia and France have signed a deal to facilitate the repatriation of Serge Atlaoui, a French citizen who has been on death row in Indonesia for drug-related charges. This agreement marks a new chapter in the bilateral relations between the two nations.

Serge Atlaoui, who has been imprisoned in Indonesia since 2005, will soon see a turning point in his legal battle. According to Yusril Ihza Mahendra, Indonesia's senior minister for law and human rights affairs, Atlaoui is scheduled to return to his home country, France, on February 4.

This development is the result of diplomatic negotiations and highlights the ongoing cooperation between Indonesia and France in legal and human rights matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025