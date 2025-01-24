Indonesia and France Agree on Drug Offender Repatriation

In a significant move, Indonesia and France have signed a deal to facilitate the repatriation of Serge Atlaoui, a French citizen who has been on death row in Indonesia for drug-related charges. This agreement marks a new chapter in the bilateral relations between the two nations.

Serge Atlaoui, who has been imprisoned in Indonesia since 2005, will soon see a turning point in his legal battle. According to Yusril Ihza Mahendra, Indonesia's senior minister for law and human rights affairs, Atlaoui is scheduled to return to his home country, France, on February 4.

This development is the result of diplomatic negotiations and highlights the ongoing cooperation between Indonesia and France in legal and human rights matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)