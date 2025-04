In a stark revelation, Trump administration's aggressive immigration narrative is being challenged over unsubstantiated claims in court. At the forefront is a Virginia raid where an alleged MS-13 gang leader's detainment raises concerns over legal backing for public accusations.

The Kremlin conveys optimistic but cautious tones about diplomatic progress with Trump's team, emphasizing the need for time to mend bonds strained under the Biden administration. Trump's call for Ukraine conflict resolution remains unmet, yet discussions persist amid broader geopolitical tensions.

Amid intensifying geopolitical disputes, Hong Kong authorities barred British MP Wera Hobhouse's entry, prompting UK Foreign Ministry involvement. As Israel's missile strikes in Gaza spur evacuations over alleged Hamas activities, Syria deepens Gulf ties, and Hong Kong's Democratic Party faces existential pressures under China's national security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)