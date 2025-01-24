Putin Calls for Prompt Nuclear Arms Talks with U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed a desire to resume discussions on nuclear arms reduction, aligning with U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks on reducing nuclear capabilities. The Kremlin emphasizes that the next move lies with Washington, indicating potential support from China and Russia for arms reduction.
The Kremlin has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin is eager to commence discussions for nuclear arms reductions, following remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Trump expressed a willingness to work towards weapons reduction, believing Russia and China might be inclined to support the initiative.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasised that the responsibility now rests with Washington to advance these talks.
