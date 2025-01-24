Left Menu

Dramatic Court Surrender: Anant Singh's Mokama Showdown

Anant Singh, a former Mokama MLA, surrendered after being accused in a gunfire exchange near Patna. The firing involved the Sonu-Monu gang and Singh's supporters. Singh, unhurt, has a history as a gangster-turned-politician. Recent events have intensified investigations with key arrests made.

Patna | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:16 IST
Anant Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Former Mokama MLA Anant Singh surrendered in court after being accused of involvement in a gunfire exchange on Patna's outskirts. The incident, linked to the notorious Sonu-Monu gang, saw a heated shootout on Wednesday evening.

According to Patna's SSP Awkash Kumar, the gunfight erupted when the convoy of Anant Singh, who managed to escape unscathed, was attacked. The retaliation resulted in police registering three FIRs, with eyewitnesses claiming as many as 70 rounds fired, though police stated fewer bullets were discharged.

The Sonu-Monu gang allegedly targeted Mukesh Singh, Anant's associate from Hamza village, prompting Friday's subsequent shooting. Police have arrested two suspects and are delving deeper into the motives and networks involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

