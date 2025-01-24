Left Menu

Sanctions Unyielding: UK Court Upholds Measures on Russian Billionaire's Wife

The UK Court of Appeal upheld sanctions against Anzhelika Khan, wife of Russian businessman German Khan, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Khan's appeal was dismissed, reinforcing the UK's commitment to maintaining international sanctions amid geopolitical tensions.

In a decisive ruling, the UK Court of Appeal rejected an appeal by Anzhelika Khan, the wife of Ukrainian-Russian businessman German Khan, challenging British sanctions placed against her.

The sanctions were enacted in April 2022, shortly after measures targeting her husband, whose substantial investments and ties to Russia's elite prompted the UK government to act.

This decision underscores the UK's steadfast approach to international sanctions and aligns with similar rejections in cases like that of billionaire Eugene Shvidler, stressing the political intent behind these measures.

