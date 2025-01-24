Madhya Pradesh Takes Bold Step to Shut Liquor Shops in 17 Holy Towns
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the closure of liquor shops in 17 holy towns as part of an initiative to curb alcohol consumption. This decision, made during a cabinet meeting in Khargone, affects various municipalities, urban councils, and village panchayats across the state. The liquor ban around the Narmada river remains in effect.
The Madhya Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has taken a decisive step towards curbing alcohol consumption by shutting down liquor shops in 17 holy towns across the state.
During a cabinet meeting in Khargone, the decision was made to permanently close these shops. Notably, the closure affects a diverse range of municipalities, urban councils, and village panchayats, including Datia, Panna, Mandla, and other significant locations.
This initiative marks an initial step in the state's broader plan to combat alcoholism, with a continued liquor ban in place around the Narmada river. The Chief Minister emphasized that the closures would not relocate the shops elsewhere.
(With inputs from agencies.)
