Madhya Pradesh Takes Bold Step to Shut Liquor Shops in 17 Holy Towns

The Madhya Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has taken a decisive step towards curbing alcohol consumption by shutting down liquor shops in 17 holy towns across the state.

During a cabinet meeting in Khargone, the decision was made to permanently close these shops. Notably, the closure affects a diverse range of municipalities, urban councils, and village panchayats, including Datia, Panna, Mandla, and other significant locations.

This initiative marks an initial step in the state's broader plan to combat alcoholism, with a continued liquor ban in place around the Narmada river. The Chief Minister emphasized that the closures would not relocate the shops elsewhere.

