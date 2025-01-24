Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Takes Bold Step to Shut Liquor Shops in 17 Holy Towns

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the closure of liquor shops in 17 holy towns as part of an initiative to curb alcohol consumption. This decision, made during a cabinet meeting in Khargone, affects various municipalities, urban councils, and village panchayats across the state. The liquor ban around the Narmada river remains in effect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khargone | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:28 IST
Madhya Pradesh Takes Bold Step to Shut Liquor Shops in 17 Holy Towns
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has taken a decisive step towards curbing alcohol consumption by shutting down liquor shops in 17 holy towns across the state.

During a cabinet meeting in Khargone, the decision was made to permanently close these shops. Notably, the closure affects a diverse range of municipalities, urban councils, and village panchayats, including Datia, Panna, Mandla, and other significant locations.

This initiative marks an initial step in the state's broader plan to combat alcoholism, with a continued liquor ban in place around the Narmada river. The Chief Minister emphasized that the closures would not relocate the shops elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025