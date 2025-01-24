Left Menu

Supreme Court Tackles Trafficking: A Non-Adversarial Effort

The Supreme Court addressed a plea to enforce the rights of trafficked bonded laborers, emphasizing a non-adversarial stance. Following a 2024 directive, a committee was formed to tackle inter-state trafficking and financial aid issues. The Centre filed an affidavit, and discussions are ongoing for a unified proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:30 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday emphasized that the plea aimed at enforcing the fundamental rights of trafficked bonded laborers is a non-adversarial one. The bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih made this clear in light of the attorney general's update on the matter.

Following the apex court's directive from November 2024, a committee was formed to assess and recommend solutions for inter-state trafficking of bonded laborers. The court's order also urged the Centre to convene a meeting with states and union territories to formalize a unified approach towards resolving the issue.

The discussions aim to address alarming figures, like those from Uttar Pradesh, where a significant number of bonded laborers have yet to receive immediate financial assistance. Petitioners remain active collaborators, offering suggestions as the hearing continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

