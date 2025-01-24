Left Menu

High-Profile Case: Intruder Arrested in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing

Mumbai police have arrested Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Facial recognition is being used to confirm his identity, as authorities seek further custody for investigation. The accused denies involvement, and discrepancies in evidence have been raised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police presented Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, the accused in the stabbing of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, to a magistrate's court on Friday. The court extended his police custody until January 29, while authorities perform facial recognition to confirm his identity in the crime.

The police allege Fakir attempted theft before stabbing Khan in his Bandra apartment. They argue that further interrogation is necessary to uncover crucial details, amid claims from Fakir's father that his son was mistakenly identified. The court deemed extended custody essential given the gravity of the charges.

Challenges remain as police have yet to recover key evidence, including the attacker's shoes and part of the knife used. Additionally, they seek the accomplice who allegedly helped Fakir forge Indian identity documents. Fakir's defense argues against his extended remand, questioning the incident's credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

