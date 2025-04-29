Left Menu

Inferno in Bandra: Major Blaze Engulfs Electronics Showroom

A significant fire broke out in a building housing an electronics showroom in Bandra, prompting the National Disaster Response Force's involvement. While no injuries were reported, nearby buildings were evacuated. The fire was classified as Level IV, signifying a major incident, with multiple firefighting vehicles on the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 09:09 IST
A serious fire erupted in an electronics showroom in Bandra, causing widespread concern and prompting an urgent response from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), authorities reported on Tuesday morning.

The blaze started around 4.10 am in a multistorey building on Linking Road and quickly escalated, with thick smoke visible from a distance. No injuries were reported; however, nearby buildings were evacuated for safety, officials confirmed.

Thirteen fire engines were dispatched to tackle the Level IV blaze, signifying a major emergency. This follows another recent fire incident at the Enforcement Directorate's office in Ballard Estate, raising questions about fire safety protocols in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

