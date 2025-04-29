Inferno in Bandra: Major Blaze Engulfs Electronics Showroom

A serious fire erupted in an electronics showroom in Bandra, causing widespread concern and prompting an urgent response from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), authorities reported on Tuesday morning.

The blaze started around 4.10 am in a multistorey building on Linking Road and quickly escalated, with thick smoke visible from a distance. No injuries were reported; however, nearby buildings were evacuated for safety, officials confirmed.

Thirteen fire engines were dispatched to tackle the Level IV blaze, signifying a major emergency. This follows another recent fire incident at the Enforcement Directorate's office in Ballard Estate, raising questions about fire safety protocols in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)